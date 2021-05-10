Prost! Bavaria opens some of its famous beer gardens again

MUNICH (AP) — Bavarians can now enjoy a tall beer in the spring sun in several areas in the southern German state where the spread of the coronavirus has been successfully slowed.

On the western outskirts of Munich, people were able to drink a beer lakeside on the Ammersee and gaze at the picturesque Alps in the distance.

According to The Associated Press, in Munich, beer gardens are not yet open, but preparations were underway to start serving customers again beginning on Wednesday.

With outdoor dining and drinking areas reopening, patrons still need to follow strict regulations on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Yet, the improvement in Germany's virus situation came too late for Bavaria's beloved Oktoberfest celebrations this year.

The festivities were canceled for a second year in a row due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during a global pandemic.

In Germany, nearly 85,000 people have died from COVID-19, and 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported.