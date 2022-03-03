Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement

Opioid Crisis Purdue Pharma
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - Fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y., on Aug. 9, 2021.
Opioid Crisis Purdue Pharma
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 12:26:30-05

(AP) — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and virtually all U.S. states have agreed to a new settlement of opioid lawsuits.

The deal reached Thursday would require members of the Sackler family who own the drugmaker to pay $5.5 billion to $6 billion in cash. That’s at least $1.2 billion more than previously agreed on.

In exchange, they’ll be protected from lawsuits. They also issued a statement of regret.

A bankruptcy judge must still approve the deal.

The company, family, most states and other groups had reached a deal last year. But some states opposed it because they say it didn’t do enough to hold the Sacklers accountable. A judge rejected it on appeal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Star Wars Night

Enter to Win a Family Four-pack of Tickets