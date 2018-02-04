Radio host gives play-by-play of attempted truck break-in

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 50°
A Seattle radio station talk show host gave a play-by-play account of a man attempting to break into an employee's truck parked in the station's lot.
According to KIRO radio, the incident took place Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, John Curley gave an account of the incident thanks to security video.
In the video, the suspect used a mop handle to attempt to break the window of the pickup truck. After several attempts, the person unable to break into the pickup truck.
A new study looked at which cities smoke the most weed and what that could mean for tax revenue.
Ji Seong-ho advocates for other North Korean refugees and supports humanitarian intervention in the communist country.
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga lost to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in a controversial presidential election rerun in October.