Ram recalls 180,000 trucks over shifter issue

Mary Stringini
1:42 AM, Feb 19, 2018
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 180,000 Ram pickup trucks because of a potentially dangerous problem with their gear shifters.

The recall includes 1500, 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 pickup trucks from the 2017-2018 model years.

The agency says the fault “may increase the risk of an unintended vehicle rollaway” that could result in a crash or injury, according to consumer reports.

A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles investigation discovered the Brake Transmission Shift Interlock (BTSI) may overheat on certain vehicles equipped with steering column gear-shifters. This condition has been linked to protracted brake-pedal application while vehicles idle in “park.”

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the recall.

