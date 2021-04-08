Watch
Rebuild of Notre Dame Cathedral continues

Fire took place on April 15, 2019
Associated Press
Carpenters put the skills of their Medieval colleagues on show on the plaza in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, the day honoring European heritage, by reproducing for the public a section of the elaborate carpentry used when the edifice was built. The elaborate wooden beams went up in flames in a devastating April 2019 fire that also toppled the spire of the cathedral, now being renovated. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 14:01:51-04

PARIS, France (KERO) — It's been almost two years since fire ravaged one of the world's most iconic structures. On April 15th 2019 the world watched in horror as Notre Dame's spire came crashing down. What took 182 years to build starting in 1163 was largely destroyed in just a few hours.

Much of the cathedral's integrity stayed intact despite those flames and crews have spent much of their time since then making sure it stays that way.

The church's massive vaulted ceiling is currently being supported by wooden pillars in case the stones give way. Work to begin rebuilding that ceiling and the spire is expected to start later this year.

More than $1 billion has been raised from 150 countries to restore the beloved building.

