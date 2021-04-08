Rebuild of Notre Dame Cathedral continues

PARIS, France (KERO) — It's been almost two years since fire ravaged one of the world's most iconic structures. On April 15th 2019 the world watched in horror as Notre Dame's spire came crashing down. What took 182 years to build starting in 1163 was largely destroyed in just a few hours.

Much of the cathedral's integrity stayed intact despite those flames and crews have spent much of their time since then making sure it stays that way.

The church's massive vaulted ceiling is currently being supported by wooden pillars in case the stones give way. Work to begin rebuilding that ceiling and the spire is expected to start later this year.

More than $1 billion has been raised from 150 countries to restore the beloved building.