Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks out against $1.7 trillion spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Friday morning Rep. Kevin McCarthy spoke with a raised voice for about 25 minutes, assailing the $1.7 trillion spending bill, which finances federal agencies through September. He railed against the bill for spending too much and doing too little to curb illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This is a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I've ever seen in this body," McCarthy said of the legislation.

Republicans will take control of the House next year and McCarthy is campaigning to replace her. He is appealing for support from staunch conservatives in his caucus who have largely trashed the size of the bill and many of the priorities it contains.

In addition, McCarthy's office issued the following statement Friday morning: "American families are dealing with historic inflation they haven’t experienced in decades. The border crisis continues to get worse, allowing cartels to push deadly fentanyl into communities nationwide. Yet, this Congress is about to greenlight a $2 trillion bill filled with progressive priorities that will also undoubtedly make every domestic crisis worse."

The speech prompted a quick quip from Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who said “after listening to that, it's clear he doesn't have the votes yet," a reference to McCarthy's campaign to become speaker.

Current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “we have a big bill here because we had big needs for the country," then turned her focus to McCarthy:

“It was sad to hear the minority leader say that this legislation is the most shameful thing to be seen on the House floor in this Congress," Pelosi said. “I can't help but wonder, had he forgotten January 6th?”

The Senate passed the defense-heavy measure with significant bipartisan support on Thursday, but the vote will surely be more split in the House. Some 30 GOP lawmakers promised to block any legislative priority that comes from those Republican senators who voted for the bill and the leadership has urged a no vote.

