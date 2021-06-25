Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Rep. Kevin McCarthy to meet with officer who was injured during Jan. 6 Capitol attacks

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks to reporters outside the White House after a meeting with President Joe Biden, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Kevin McCarthy
Posted at 6:02 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 09:02:27-04

WASHINGTON (AP) - A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader and Kern County Congressman Kevin McCarthy on Friday.

That's according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

Officer Michael Fanone has said for weeks he wanted to meet with McCarthy, who's opposed a commission and remained loyal to former President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads