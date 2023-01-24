Watch Now
Rep. Steube says he will be sidelined for several weeks after falling from ladder

Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 27, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. The Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, his office said. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jan 24, 2023
Congressman Greg Steube is out of the hospital and at home recovering following a 25-foot fall from a ladder.

The Florida representative posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing a neck brace.

"While I will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks, I will be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible, and our DC and district staff continue to be readily available to assist Floridians in FL-17," Steube wrote.

The congressman fell while cutting a tree at his home last week. A person who witnessed the fall reportedly called 911 and Steube was rushed to the hospital. He spent a night in the ICU and was discharged days later.

Steube's absence from Washington could make it more difficult for Republicans to pass bills. They hold a narrow margin in the house, making every vote crucial.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated that he spoke with Steube and his wife Thursday. He informed the congressman that he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Steube has been in Congress since 2019.

