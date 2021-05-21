Rep. Valadao co-sponsors bill that would punish cities that 'defund police'

A new bill introduced this week would punish cities that "defund police."

The Defund Cities That Defund Police Act would, "prohibit a jurisdiction that defunds the police from receiving grants under certain Economic Development Assistance Programs and the Community Development Block Grant Program."

On Friday, Kern County Congressman David Valadao tweeted support for the act, saying he was a co-sponsor

In the tweet, Valadao said, in part, "Efforts to defund police departments are incredibly dangerous. ... Federal taxpayers should not be responsible for supporting these cities that intentionally make their communities less safe. #CA21"

The bill will now go to the House for consideration.