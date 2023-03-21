Report: Average apartment sizes are shrinking

(KERO) — Apartments in the United States are shrinking. According to a report from RentCafe, the average size of a new apartment in 2022 was less than 900 square feet.

That's about 50 square feet smaller than the average apartment a decade ago.

The drop in size is attributed to new construction with more studios and one-bedroom units.

And you might think the smallest apartments are in New York City. But according to the report, the tiniest apartments are actually in Seattle where the average apartment size is less than 700 square feet.

If you're looking for a larger space, you can find that in the capital of Florida. The report says the average apartment size in Tallahassee is 1,100 square feet.