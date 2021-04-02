Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Report: Capitol Police didn't prepare for insurrection

Sources: Capitol Police failed to share info
items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol riots
Posted at 7:38 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 10:38:44-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new report suggests Capitol Police failed to act on intelligence prior to the January 6th riot.

According to sources, the report states the Capitol Police did not prepare a comprehensive department-wide plan for the January 6th demonstrations that quickly turned violent. It also documents the department's failure to share outside information such as an FBI memo the day before the attack.

The inspector general's report is the first federal audit of the January 6th attack.

The acting chief for Capitol Police has previously said the department was aware of the potential for violence but denied receiving a credible threat for the attack on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive