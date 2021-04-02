Report: Capitol Police didn't prepare for insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new report suggests Capitol Police failed to act on intelligence prior to the January 6th riot.

According to sources, the report states the Capitol Police did not prepare a comprehensive department-wide plan for the January 6th demonstrations that quickly turned violent. It also documents the department's failure to share outside information such as an FBI memo the day before the attack.

The inspector general's report is the first federal audit of the January 6th attack.

The acting chief for Capitol Police has previously said the department was aware of the potential for violence but denied receiving a credible threat for the attack on the Capitol.