Report: Counterfeits sold by third parties on major online retailers

Fair
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
Counterfeit items are being sold by third-party vendors on the top ecommerce sites, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
The GAO released a study Tuesday showing that even top online merchants such as Amazon and Walmart are subject to having counterfeit items posted on their sites.
In some cases, the counterfeits can be harmful, the GAO reported.
The GAO purchased 47 items — a mixture of shoes, travel mugs, cosmetics and phone chargers. The items were bought from third-party sellers on Walmart, eBay, Amazon, Sears Marketplace and Newegg.
Of the 47 items, 20 were counterfeit, including all 13 of the Urban Decay cosmetics purchased.
"From travel mugs to cosmetics, counterfeit goods harm the U.S. economy and can pose a threat to consumers," the GAO reported.
The Nobel Institute says police are looking into a possible false nomination of President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The head of Russia's Olympic committee said Wednesday its IOC membership has been "fully restored."
Experts from the United Nations found North Korea has been sending supplies to Syria that could be used in the production of chemical weapons.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has replaced top military and government officials, bolstering Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's authority.