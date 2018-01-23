Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin: 1 dead, multiple wounded in school shooting

A school shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky has left one dead and several injured, officials said.

Seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter, Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management told CNN.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted that there is one confirmed fatality.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

The scene is secure and the suspect is in custody, according to the Kentucky State Police Facebook page. A Marshall County Deputy apprehended the suspected shooter, according to the state police Twitter account.

UPDATE: KSP confirms a Marshall Co Deputy apprehended the shooter.

Please be patient as we work to confirm details. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018