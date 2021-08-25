Report: Review of COVID origins inconclusive

(KERO) — A 90-day review of the origins of COVID appears to be inconclusive.

The Washington Post reports President Joe Biden received the classified report that could not determine whether the coronavirus jumped from an animal to human or escaped from a lab in China.

White House officials say lawmakers will be briefed on the report and unclassified details will be made public in the coming days.

In May, President Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate the origins of the disease and present him with a report within 90 days.