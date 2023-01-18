Reports: Microsoft set to announce layoffs this week

Microsoft Corp. is reportedly set to announce more layoffs this week, according to multiple reports citing those familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that an announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

Reuters reported that the company is said to be prepared to cut thousands of jobs, with some of those roles in its human resources centers and engineering units. Multiple reports echoed that news.

Sky News reported on Tuesday that the thousands of redundancies could be announced "within a matter of days."

Microsoft is said to employ about 6,000 people in the United Kingdom and over 220,000 worldwide. The cuts would reportedly be estimated to consider affecting around 5% of the company's workforce.

Microsoft had not confirmed that number by Tuesday.

As WSJ reported, layoffs have affected the tech industry markedly. Amazon announced that it would axe the roles of 18,000 people working for the online retail giant. Salesforce announced its intention to layoff 8,000 of its employees, while Unity Software said it was cutting 284 workers from its roster of employees.