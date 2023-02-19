Residents in Ohio are worried rashes and other illnesses are related to train derailment

(KERO) — Ohio residents near the site of a huge train derailment in East Palestine two weeks ago are concerned about their health and whether officials are being honest about the risk of exposure to chemicals.

Some residents are now complaining of rashes, sore throats, nausea, and headaches.

That follows the February third disaster, when hundreds of people were evacuated after the train crash triggered a massive fire and concerns that hazardous, highly flammable chemicals might ignite and explode.

Five days later, residents were allowed to return home after air tests showed no dangerous readings.

Officials say additional readings show no hazards, but many residents are still concerned about the toxic exposure.

Ohio governor Mike Dewine says medical experts from the U.S Health Department are arriving next week to set up a clinic to provide additional help and support.