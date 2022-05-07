Watch
Rich Strike wins 148th Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Charlie Neibergall/AP
A horse is led from the track at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 4:07 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 19:18:23-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rich Strike was announced as the winner of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

This race marked the 48th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Rich Strike was not anticipated winner, with Zandon being predicted coming out on top before the race.

Rich Strike faced 80-to-1 odds, while Zandon faced 3-to-1 odds.

Rich Strike is trained by Eric R. Reed, who has never had a Derby horse.

The horse had only raced seven times previously and was entered into the race on Friday, after Ethereal Road was out of the race.

Zandon faced 7-to-1 odds.

Brad H. Cox, who trained last year’s declared Kentucky Derby champion Manaloun, had three entries in this year’s race, including Cyberknife and Zoros, who both faced 20-to-1 odds.

