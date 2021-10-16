Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

items.[0].image.alt
Gary Coronado/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. The sentencing of Durst will be comparatively brief compared to his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years. The New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday, Oct. 14 for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
Robert Durst Murder Trial
Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 18:35:33-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his attorney said.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin told NBC News that Durst has been put on a ventilator.

The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000.

DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.”

He also told NBC News that he believes Durst was vaccinated, but didn’t know if he had a booster shot.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Take an In-Depth Look at the Stories Affecting Kern County

Take an In-Depth Look at the Stories Affecting Kern County