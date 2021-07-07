Royal Caribbean sending first responder's, FEMA search dogs to Surfside to help in building collapse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Royal Caribbean is offering to assist in the aftermath of last week's deadly building collapse in Florida.

Royal Caribbean says the cruise ship is open to support first responder's involved in the search efforts in Surfside. About 600 workers will each be given their own room on the ship.

FEMA search dogs are also invited. Crews are searching the rubble the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South Condo.

Dozens of people are still unaccounted for, 20 bodies have been recovered.