Amazon fined by Russia for first time citing distribution of banned content

A Russian court has fined online retail and streaming giant Amazon charging the company with failing to remove content that the country has banned, in a timely manner, from its platforms.

For the first time, a court in that country has fined Amazon for not adhering to the country's demands, Reuters reported.

A court in Moscow levied a 4 million roubles fine, or $65,000, onto the U.S. tech giant, penalizing it for not removing banned content like drug use or content that depicts dying by suicide.

The court fined Amazon the penalty in two separate cases, but it was not clear what the exact charges and allegations against Amazon were.

The court also fined the streaming service Twitch, owned by Amazon, the equivalent of around $130,000 for not removing banned content.

Twitch has been fined before after the service hosted interviews with an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksiy Arestovych.