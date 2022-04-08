'Lucky to be here': Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall recovers after Ukraine attack

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has shared the first images while recovering since an attack left him with multiple major injuries and his cameraman and producer dead.

Hall wrote a message on Twitter that said, "I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn't make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together."

Unfortunately, Hall’s cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and freelance Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed as the team were attacked.

Its been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didnt make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP pic.twitter.com/gbHduLmd5e — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) April 8, 2022

Hall said that he has lost part of his leg, and part of another foot and said that one of his hands is being "put together" while one of his eyes is "no longer working." He said he feels "pretty darn lucky to be here."

To sum it up, I've lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here - and it is the people who got me here who are amazing! pic.twitter.com/HNjO6PbdGf — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) April 8, 2022

Hall was reporting on the invasion of Ukraine from the country's capital city of Kyiv when his team came under fire by Russian forces. As Fox News reported, Hall has three young daughters. Other journalists with Fox News were also in Ukraine reporting on the quickly evolving invasion by Russia.