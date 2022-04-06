Watch
NewsCovering AmericaRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Russia could face historic default after U.S. bars it from accessing American banks

Treasury Building
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions that would immobilize any assets of the Russian central bank in the United States or held by Americans. The Biden administration estimated that the move could impact “hundreds of billions of dollars” of Russian funding. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Treasury Building
Posted at 10:15 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:15:41-04

The Treasury Department will not allow any Russian government debt payments from accounts at U.S. financial institutions to be made in U.S. dollars, an agency official says.

That restricts one of the strategies President Vladimir Putin is employing to stave off default.

Russia faces several April deadlines to make debt payments.

If it does not make those payments, Russia will face a historic default.

The country holds more than $600 million in reserves held in American banks.

The Kremlin must now choose between draining remaining valuable dollar reserves, new revenue coming in or possible default.

Treasury had previously said sanctions levied on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine still permit Russia to continue to make debt payments.

The debt is owed to foreign investors, among others, and comes from government investments to presumably spur economic growth in Russia.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen

Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen