Senate approves $40 billion in additional Ukraine aid

The Senate approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine by an 86-11 margin on Thursday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The bill previously received approval in the House.

All 11 of the no votes were from Republicans.

Biden previously requested $33 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine. Biden signed a bill in March that included more than $13 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuked those who voted against the proposal. McConnell traveled to Kyiv last week to meet with leaders in Ukraine.

“As a matter of moral principle, the United States is proud to support the sovereign democracy self-defense,” he said. “Innocent Ukrainians have been subjected to wanton cruelty. But aid for Ukraine goes far beyond charity. The future of American security and core strategic interests will be shaped by the outcome of this fight. Anyone concerned about the cost of supporting a Ukrainian victory should consider the much larger cost should Ukraine lose."

Senate leaders were hopeful to push the bill through last week, but a unanimous consent request was rejected by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

"This should already have been done and over with, but it is repugnant that one member of the other side--the junior Senator from Kentucky--chose to make a show and obstruct Ukraine funding knowing full well he couldn't actually stop its passage. For Senator Paul to delay Ukraine funding for purely political motives is to only strengthen Putin's hand," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

