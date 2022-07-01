Watch Now
Trial for US basketball star Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 1, 2022. U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is set to go on trial in a Moscow-area court Friday. The proceedings that are scheduled to begin Friday come about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Posted at 4:40 AM, Jul 01, 2022
American basketball star Brittney Griner has arrived at a Moscow-area court where she is scheduled to go on trial.

Griner was arrested in February on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. Police said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil.

Her trial is set to get underway on Friday.

The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.

The U.S. State Department considers Griner “wrongly detained.”

