Ukrainian diplomat in Canada says Russian soldiers using sexual violence as a weapon of war

Yulia Kovaliv said rape and sexual assault must be investigated
Alexei Alexandrov/AP
RPG shells lie in the hall of a destroyed school in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Posted at 6:14 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 21:14:06-04

Ukraine’s ambassador-designate to Canada says Russia must be held accountable for its troops committing sex crimes, including against children.

Yulia Kovaliv told a Canadian House of Commons committee on Monday that Russia is using sexual violence as a weapon of war and said rape and sexual assault must be investigated as war crimes.

She said Russia also has kidnapped Ukrainian children and taken them to Russian-occupied territories and now Russia itself. Ukraine is working with partners to find the children and bring them back.

“Russians, a few days ago, killed a young mother and taped her living child to her body and attached a mine between them,″ the ambassador said. She said the mine detonated.

All of Russian society, and not just President Vladimir Putin “and his proxies," should bear responsibility for the war on Ukraine because more than 70% of Russians support the invasion, Kovaliv said.

