Ukrainian refugees can seek asylum in U.S. through new program

As of Monday, refugees from Ukraine can come to the U.S. under a new program.

Ukrainians displaced by the war in their home country are now allowed to seek temporary refuge in the U.S.

President Joe Biden said the Uniting for Ukraine program will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

To be eligible, applicants must have been residents of Ukraine as of February 11, 2022, they must have a sponsor in the U.S., among other health and security requirements.

The Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. is working with European partners to make sure applicants can meet the vaccination requirements.

Refugees will be approved on a case-by-case basis, for up to two years.

DHS has said Ukrainian refugees should not travel to Mexico to enter the U.S. It warns that anyone who has not yet been granted a visa or authorization to travel to the U.S. will be denied entry.

Ukrainians can apply for refuge using an online portal on the Department of Homeland Security’s website.