Zelenskyy to address US Congress as Russia's assault on Kyiv continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. members on Congress Wednesday morning as Russia continues its assault on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

In a letter to lawmakers on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited members of both the House of Representatives and Senate to attend the virtual event.

"The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia's unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war," the Democratic leaders wrote according to CBS News. "As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

Last week, Congress passed a spending bill that would send $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine — legislation President Joe Biden will sign into law on Tuesday. The money will go toward humanitarian assistance and the defense of the country.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked the U.S. to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine. However, Biden has refused, saying a no-fly zone could force the U.S. to engage with Russia directly and lead to a wider conflict. Biden's views mirror those of other NATO allies, who say they will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine but will not engage with Russia directly unless they invade NATO territory.

Zelenskyy's address will mark the latest in a series of speeches he's delivered to Western leaders in which he's pleaded for additional military equipment and weapons to fight off invading Russians.

Zelenskyy spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Monday in an effort to "quickly end the war" and achieve "honest peace."

While Israel is sympathetic to Western values and democracy, the country finds itself in a precarious position. Russia's military presence in Syria has protected Israeli forces from Iranian enemies, causing Israel to tread lightly when it comes to the situation in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia said they would all travel to Kyiv in a show of support to Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

"The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet.

Zelenskyy's address to Congress will take place Wednesday morning at 9 a.m ET.