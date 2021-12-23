Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

items.[0].image.alt
Noah K. Murray/AP
Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral (0) looks to pass against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Maryland Rutgers Football
Posted at 1:20 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 16:23:22-05

The Rutgers football team is going bowling.

The team accepted a late invitation to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Rutgers got the invite after Texas A&M pulled out of the game due to a combination of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries.

"Better late than never," the team said in a post on Twitter.

Rutgers will take on Wake Forrest in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 31.

Rutgers is bowl-eligible despite a 5-7 record. ESPN reports that the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee determined that Academic Progress Rate would be the greatest determining factor in selecting a replacement for a bowl game.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later

Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later