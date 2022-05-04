Satanic Temple asks Boston to fly flag after court ruling

BOSTON (AP) — The Satanic Temple is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown building.

The Salem-based group tweeted a copy of an application it filed with the city Tuesday to raise a flag to mark Satanic Appreciation Week in July.

The application doesn't provide any details about what the flag would look like.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office said it's reviewing the high court's decision and the city's flag raising program.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the court's opinion on Monday. It said the city discriminated against the activist because of his “religious viewpoint.”

No justices dissented from the court's opinion.