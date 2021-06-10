Schembechler son, players say Michigan coach knew of abuse

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — One of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler's sons and two of his former players have described in detail how they were molested by the team's longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about it.

Matt Schembechler and former players Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson told similar stories during a news conference Thursday about how Dr. Robert E. Anderson, who died in 2008, molested and digitally penetrated them during physical exams decades ago.

They also talked about how Bo Schembechler, who died in 2006 and whose statue stands outside a university building that bears his name, refused to protect them and allowed Anderson to continue abusing players and other patients for years.

According to the Associated Press, hundreds of men have accused Anderson of allegedly abusing them during his nearly four decades working for the university.

Matt Schembechler said Anderson abused him during a physical in 1969 and when he told his father Bo, Bo punched him in the chest hard

According to the Detroit News, when Matt's mother told the athletic director at the time, Don Canham, about the abuse, Canham fired Anderson, but Bo asked Canham to reinstate him, so he did.