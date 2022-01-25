School districts calling on parents to fill in for teachers

More parents are being called to fill in as substitute teachers in classrooms across the country.

Utah is the latest state to plead parents to step up and help classes going.

Previously, substitute teachers in Utah were required to have a bachelor’s degree.

Now, only a high school diploma or GED is necessary.

Utah joins other states like Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota and Texas, in asking parents for help.

The state of Colorado also removed its bachelor’s degree requirement and allows people to become certified with a GED and a background check.

One school district in Texas said a substitute guest teacher is responsible for “providing instruction, managing the classroom environment, and promoting student learning in the absence of the regular classroom teacher.”

A non-certified substitute teacher must still pass a training course with a grade of 85% or above.

Some districts are trying to sell the job to parents by showing them how convenient it is to work at their child’s school during the day while being able to spend time with their families as soon as school lets out.

A large number of states have changed their requirements for becoming a sub, have sped up the application process and are calling in the Federal Guard to fill in for teachers.

