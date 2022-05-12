Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon

Moon Plant
Tyler Jones/AP
In this 2021 photo provided by the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, a researcher harvests a thale cress plant growing in lunar soil, at a laboratory in Gainesville, Fla. For the first time, scientists have used lunar soil collected by long-ago moonwalkers to grow plants, with results promising enough that NASA and others already are envisioning hothouses on the moon for the next generation of lunar explorers. (Tyler Jones/UF/IFAS via AP)
Moon Plant
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 14:11:39-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists for the first time have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA’s Apollo astronauts.

The University of Florida researchers had no idea if anything would grow in moon dirt. So they planted thale cress last year in lunar soil returned by Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and other moonwalkers.

All the seeds sprouted. But the plants ended up stunted.

Scientists plan to plant more thale cress before possibly moving on to other vegetation.

NASA says the timing for such an experiment was finally right as the space agency looks to put astronauts back on the moon. The goal is to return humans to the moon by 2025.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!