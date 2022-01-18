Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Several train cars derail near CSX railyard in Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Photo/Jason Ronimous
Several train cars derailed on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, near the CSX railyard in Avon, according to the fire department.
avon derailment 4.JPG
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 15:51:02-05

AVON, Indiana — Several CSX train cars derailed Tuesday near the railyard in Avon, according to the Washington Township/Avon Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Jerry Bessler said firefighters were initially dispatched to the railyard for a train fire around noon. But when crews got on the scene, they saw a derailment and a small fire.

Bessler said that the fire was possibly caused by a rail heater that got knocked over during the derailment. A hazmat team was dispatched to the scene, but they were disregarded before they got on the scene.

avon derailment 3.JPG
Several train cars derailed on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, near the CSX railyard in Avon, according to the fire department.

Once firefighters determined no leaks since most of the derailed cars were empty, firefighters turned the scene back over to CSX, Bessler said.

A public affairs officer for the National Transportation Safety Board said they didn't have any information on the incident yet. It's not clear if the NTSB is investigating the incident.

avon derailment 1.JPG
Several train cars derailed on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, near the CSX railyard in Avon, according to the fire department.

WRTV reached out to CSX by email for more information and is awaiting a response.

The Wayne Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

TOP STORIES: Florida couple left homeless after leasing a home | Suspect in rapper Young Dolph's murder captured at a truckstop in Brazil | Indiana bill would ban providers from discouraging ivermectin for COVID-19 | Indiana bill would require state to track teacher injuries | 14 years ago: Hovey Street murders shocked Indianapolis

Andrew Smith at WRTV first reported this story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!