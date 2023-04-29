Watch Now
Several U.S Army Aviators grounded after recent string of deadly crashes

Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 29, 2023
(KERO) — All United States Army aviators not involved in critical missions have been grounded following two recent helicopter crashes that left twelve soldiers dead.

According to the Army, the aviators will be grounded while pilots focus on safety and training protocols. The safety stand-down comes after Thursday's mid-air collision of two helicopters near Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Three soldiers died and one was wounded in that incident.

Just weeks earlier, two helicopters crashed during a training mission near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, killing all nine soldiers aboard the aircraft.

The incidents are under investigation, but the Army says “There is no indication of any pattern” between the two.

