Severe storms impact multiple states, leave 32 people dead

(KERO) — Severe weather took place in nearly a dozen states over the weekend and there's a threat of more severe weather again Monday for parts of the U.S.

The weather dropped hail the size of golf balls in North Texas where tornado warnings were issued in the Dallas area. Parts of the south have little time to prepare for the next round of storms with more tornadoes possible Tuesday from Dallas to Chicago, including Little Rock, Arkansas in the bullseye once again.

One video shows a powerful tornado tearing through Little Rock over the weekend. Before-and-after satellite images show where the twister carved its path of destruction.

At least 59 tornadoes tore across eleven states on Friday and Saturday killing at least 32 people.

In Illinois, friends and family gathered to honor Frederick Livingston Junior who died after the roof of a theater collapsed during a concert.

"I couldn't save him. It happened so fast man. That dude raised me since I was 2 years old," said Livingston's son Alex Livingston.

Five people remain in critical condition.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, one person was killed in Delaware after a tornado destroyed a home. In New Jersey, a doorbell camera captured one of four twisters to hit the state.

And even though it's April there's a blizzard warning in parts of Nebraska, the Dakotas, and Minnesota.