Watch
NewsCovering the World

Actions

Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out

Virus Outbreak China
AP
Deliverymen wearing protective suits carry bags of food at the gate of a residential community in Shanghai, China, Monday, April 11, 2022. The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its "zero-COVID" strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing. (AP Photo)
Virus Outbreak China
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 13:23:17-04

BEIJING (AP) — Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown.

That came after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket.

The online news outlet The Paper said about 6.6 million people will be allowed to go outdoors.

The government said some markets and pharmacies would reopen.

A health official warned Shanghai doesn't have the virus under control despite easing restrictions. China has a strict zero-COVID policy, which aims to eliminate the virus rather than adapt and live with it.

Washington announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul