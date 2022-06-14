Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Sheriff warns against picking up folded dollars because they might contain fentanyl

NerdWallet-Kimberly-Palmer-Money-Emotions
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - Dollar bills are shown
NerdWallet-Kimberly-Palmer-Money-Emotions
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 14:25:38-04

Authorities in Tennessee are warning people against picking up folded dollar bills found on the ground because they might contain fentanyl.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, a folded dollar bill was found on the floor in a gas station on two separate occasions. Each time, a white powder was found inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

"This is very dangerous, folks! Please share and educate your children to not pick up the money," a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page says.

The sheriff said he plans to introduce legislation that would "intensify the punishment" for someone who is caught using money as a "pouch for such poison."

The sheriff added that he hopes they find the people responsible for hiding drugs in the dollar bills.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!