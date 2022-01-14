Watch
Shkreli ordered to return $64M, is barred from drug industry

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, 2016. A federal judge on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 ordered Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits he and his company reaped from inflating the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and barred him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life.
Martin Shkreli
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 16:21:28-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Martin Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits reaped from inflating the price of a lifesaving drug and barred him from the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life.

The ruling Friday by a federal judge in New York came several weeks after a bench trial in December.

The Federal Trade Commission and seven states brought the case in 2020 against the man dubbed “Pharma Bro.” The states are New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Shkreli’s lawyer did not immediately comment. Shkreli has defended raising the price of Daraprim as capitalism at work

