Florida high school mass shooting: Several people injured, shooter on loose

PARKLAND, Florida — Dozens of people have been shot in a mass shooting at a high school in South Florida.

The incident at Stoneman Douglas High School began around 2:30 p.m. The suspect is identified as a student who was in class today. It is not clear whether the suspect has been detained.

Some reports indicate as many as 40-50 have been wounded. The full number of injuries is not yet known.

A local fire chief told the Miami Herald there was at least one person killed. Broward County has classified it as a "Level 3" casualty incident, meaning at least 20 people are wounded.

Much of the area around the school is blocked off to the public.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

Stoneman Douglas High School has more than 3,000 students in grades 9-12. Parkland is located between West Palm Beach an Fort Lauderdale, near Coral Springs.