Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show

Gerald Herbert/AP
In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there's growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Aug 06, 2021
(AP) — Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated, and a new study shows survivors who ignored that advice had twice the risk of getting reinfected.

Friday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes as scientists urge everyone to get vaccinated as the extra-contagious delta variant spreads. That includes people who had a prior infection.

The report out of Kentucky adds to growing laboratory evidence that vaccines offer an important boost to natural immunity — including broader protection against new mutants.

