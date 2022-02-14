Watch
Lifestyle

Actions

Showing your love this Valentine's Day will cost more this year

Americans are expected to spend $22 billion this holiday.
items.[0].videoTitle
Valentines Day
Posted at 7:32 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 11:29:12-05

People are going big when showing their love this Valentine’s Day.

The National Retail Federation estimates people in the U.S. will spend $24 billion this holiday.

That’s up from nearly $22 billion in 2021.

According to separate numbers from LendingTree, people who are coupled up will spend about $208 on their significant other on February 14.

Due to inflation, a dozen roses will cost you 22% more.

Assorted chocolates are now 9% more expensive.

If you’re planning on celebrating with some bubbly, a bottle of imported champagne is now $53 more than last year, according to Drizly.

Wine is your more affordable option.

On average, a bottle of wine is 2.5% more expensive than in 2021.

The more post popular items this year include candy, cards and flowers, in that order.

Americans will pay about $175 on those three items alone.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack