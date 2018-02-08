This witness-drawn facial composite helped police arrest a suspect. Seriously.

Haze
A witness-drawn police sketch helped cops find their man, although the sketch was a bit "cartoonish."
The witness drew a picture of a suspected thief.
Lancaster, Pennsylvania police released the picture on Tuesday alongside a detailed description of the man in question.
The drawing was made fun of online, but the Lancaster police said they did not release the picture as a joke.
The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Hunt Phuoc Nguyen.
According to Lancaster Online, Nguyen pretended to be an employee at a vendor's while the real employee was away.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.
President Moon Jae-in will meet with Kim Yo-jong; that's Kim Jong-Un's sister and trusted adviser.
Germany's two main political parties have reached a power-sharing agreement - but voters will need to give it their seal of approval first.
Kim Yo-jong, a high-ranking North Korean official and the sister of the country's leader, is planning to visit South Korea for the Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang, South Korea, used characters from its own city name to develop the special logo for the 2018 Winter Olympics.