Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Social Security sees largest cost of living adjustment in decades as inflation jumps

items.[0].image.alt
Jenny Kane/AP
This Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, photo shows a Social Security card in Tigard, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Social Security card
Posted at 5:55 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 08:55:20-04

WASHINGTON — Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022.

The biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COLA increase amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration.

The increase affects household budgets for about 1 in 5 Americans, nearly 70 million people, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees.

Policymakers say it's a safeguard to protect benefits against a loss of purchasing power and not a pay raise for retirees.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids