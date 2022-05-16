Sources: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker now legally married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally tied the knot – legally.

Sources told E! News and People Magazine that the two made their marriage official on Sunday at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

Sources said that Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, was there as a witness.

Another source told E! that the couple plans to have a wedding with “close family and friends” soon.

Kardashian and Barker previously had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in early April, but it was not legally binding.

The reality star and Blink 182 drummer have a blended with a total of six children from previous partnerships and marriages.

TMZ was the first to report on the couple's legal marriage.