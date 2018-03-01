Southwest Airlines raising prices on alcohol

PHOENIX - It will cost you a little more to drink on your next Southwest Airlines flight. 

Starting March 1, Miller Lite, Dos Equis, and wine served in the cabin will be $6. 

Liquor and premium beer (Fat Tire, Lagunitas, and the newest seasonal option, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy) will be $7. 

All drinks on Southwest Airlines flights were $5. 

Coupons given out by the airline remain valid, regardless of the price. 

The airline will stay with tradition and keep complimentary drink days. Passengers can get a free drink on Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Southwest Airlines’ birthday (June 18) and Halloween. 

Southwest Airlines has not changed drink prices since 2009. Non-alcoholic drinks remain complementary. 

