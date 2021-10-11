Watch
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 plane prepares to land at Oakland International Airport on April 25, 2019 in San Leandro, California. Southwest Airlines reported a loss of $200 million in their first quarter earnings after having to cancel over 10,000 flights in the quarter due to the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes. Southwest has 34 MAX jets in its fleet. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Southwest Airlines
Posted at 4:22 PM, Oct 11, 2021
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds more flights following a weekend of major service disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues.

The widespread interruption in service began shortly after the pilots union asked a federal court on Friday to block the airline’s order that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. But both the company and the union said employees are not conducting a sickout to protest the order.

Southwest canceled more than 360 flights and more than 1,000 others were delayed Monday. The Dallas-based airline canceled 1,900 flights Saturday and Sunday.

