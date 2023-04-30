Space X rocket could have another test run in a few weeks

(KERO) — Space X Founder Elon Musk says its 'starship rocket' could attempt another test flight in six to eight weeks.

Just over a week ago, Space X attempted to launch a capsule into space. However, when it was supposed to separate from the rocket booster, three minutes into the flight the rocket blew up.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating to figure out what happened. That investigation could take weeks or months to complete.

Musk remains optimistic, and said Saturday, the initial test flight went as he expected and even slightly exceeded his expectations.