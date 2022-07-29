Watch Now
Spicy variety of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to be sold online

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is a display of General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 13:47:22-04

General Mills announced it will begin selling CinnaFuego Toast Crunch, a spicy version of the classic breakfast cereal.

General Mills will combine the cinnamon-flavored cereal with spicy pepper to create an “absolutely absurd experience,” it said.

"CTC is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences," said Mindy Murray, General Mills' senior marketing communications manager. "So when we were thinking about what to do next, we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up. We can’t wait for CTC lovers to try CinnaFuego, and if they dare, eat it with some milk for breakfast."

The cereal will be available for a limited time on Aug. 12. General Mills said the product will be available exclusively on Walmart.com.

