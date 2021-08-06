Spirit Airlines cancels flights for fifth straight day

(KERO) — Thousands of Spirit Airline customers across the country are grounded after the airline cancelled almost half of its schedule for the fifth day in a row.

The company says the cancellations should continue through next week.

The airline is blaming bad weather and system outage that left crews stranded throughout the country and unable to work.

Now the airline says Friday they expect to cancel nearly half of their scheduled flights.

According to flight aware, so far they've canceled 253 flights across the country amounting for more 33 percent of the flights that were supposed to take off

33 of those flights were supposed to take off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).