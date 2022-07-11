Spirit Airlines plane catches on fire on Georgia runway

A plane’s brake pads overheated causing a plane’s landing gear to catch fire over the weekend in Georgia.

The crew on Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta asked passengers to remain seated. A passenger said he heard two loud thumps, which caused passengers to panic.

Passenger Scottie Nelms told WSB-TV the incident made him scared.

“Like, like when I woke up, I was like what was that noise? -- but I shook it off. I saw people starting to get up and rushing to the front of the plane. That's when my heart kind of dropped,” he said.

Spirit Airlines said no one was hurt and everyone left the plane safely.

The fire did not disrupt other flight operations

The jet will be temporarily removed from service